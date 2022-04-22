Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group Q1 net profit up 13.9 pct to 1.46 tln won

All News 15:46 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.46 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 13.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 1.9 trillion won, up 8.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 17.5 percent to 20.66 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.28 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
