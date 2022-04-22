Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Transition team declines sexual slavery victim's request to join Yoon's delegation to Japan

All News 15:54 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The transition team said Friday it is difficult to accept a request from Lee Yong-soo, a surviving victim of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement, that President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol include her in a delegation he plans to send to Japan next week.

"As far as I know, the delegation is going to Japan for policy consultations, so I heard that it is difficult for Lee to join," transition team spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun said.

The transition team on Sunday announced that the seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party, will visit Tokyo from Sunday to Thursday to meet officials from the Japanese government and legislature, as well as those from business circles, media and academia.

Lee, a 93-year-old sexual slavery victim, had planned to meet Chung, but after failing to arrange the meeting, she visited the transition team's office Thursday and delivered her request.

Lee Yong-soo (R), a survivor of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, visits the office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team in Seoul on April 21, 2022, in this photo provided by a civic group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

