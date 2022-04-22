Fast-spreading wildfire in northeast threatens homes, forces evacuation
YANGYANG, South Korea, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters were battling a fast-spreading wildfire in a northeastern county Friday as the blaze driven by strong winds was threatening residential towns and forced evacuations.
The fire started in a village in the coastal county of Yangyang, about 215 kilometers east of Seoul, at 1:32 p.m., officials said.
Local forest authorities mobilized 13 helicopters and 189 firefighters. No casualties or damages were reported.
The county ordered residents of two villages to evacuate, as the fire fueled by winds of 17 mps was fast moving toward the towns.
A dry weather warning and a strong wind advisory have been issued for the areas.
