S. Korean Bond Yields on April 22, 2022
All News 16:42 April 22, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.998 1.991 +0.7
2-year TB 2.763 2.719 +4.4
3-year TB 2.971 2.927 +4.4
10-year TB 3.314 3.296 +1.8
2-year MSB 2.749 2.734 +1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 3.688 3.647 +4.1
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
