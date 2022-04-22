S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jae-youl, a veteran sports administrator and former head of the South Korean skating governing body, will run for president at the sport's international federation.
The Korea Skating Union (KSU) announced Friday it will nominate Kim, 53, for presidency at the International Skating Union (ISU).
Kim has been one of 10 members of the ISU Council, its executive body, since 2016. He recently served on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Previously, Kim was the KSU's president from 2011 to 2016; vice president of international affairs for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics; vice chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee; and head of the South Korean delegation to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Kim is the son-in-law of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
The KSU said it will send a letter of reference to the ISU and complete Kim's candidacy registration next Monday.
The KSU called Kim "a brilliant sports business administrator" who helped the South Korean body's sponsorship revenue triple on his watch while also hosting nine international competitions.
"We believe his experience on the global business stage over the past 25 years will help take the ISU to the next level," the KSU said in a statement. "If he is elected ISU president, it will also help promote South Korea's sports diplomacy."
Kim pledged to increase the ISU's revenues, to support underdeveloped countries, to expand the use of information technology, to strengthen protection for athletes, and to forge cooperation with the IOC and other international sports organizations.
"Sports have the power that transcends borders and ethnicities to bring the world together," Kim said. "South Korea has developed into one of the world's 10 biggest sporting nations, on par with the size of its economy. It's about time we started serving the international community and make contributions through sports."
In addition to its 10 members, the ISU Council has a president and two vice presidents. The election for president is scheduled for June 10 during the ISU Congress in Phuket, Thailand.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media