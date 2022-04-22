Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(3rd LD) Rival parties accept Assembly speaker's compromise proposal on prosecution reform
SEOUL -- The rival parties agreed Friday on a compromise proposal on prosecution reform, defusing tensions over the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push for legislation that would strip the prosecution of investigative powers.
The floor leaders of the DP and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) signed a deal to accept the compromise brokered by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, and agreed to pass related bills in a plenary session next week.
(LEAD) Top prosecutors offer to resign en masse in protest over reform legislation
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors' offices across the nation offered to resign en masse Friday after the ruling and opposition parties agreed on legislation that would reduce and eventually scrap the prosecution's investigative powers.
The unprecedented move came after the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party reached agreement on prosecution reform legislation in a breakthrough compromise that defused tensions over the DP's push to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.
(LEAD) Vocal cheering to be allowed again at KBO, K League games
SEOUL -- Starting this weekend, fans attending South Korean professional baseball games and football games will be able to party like it's 2019 again.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Friday the two-year ban on vocal cheering at ballparks will be lifted, effective immediately.
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 100,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown of omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 100,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Friday as the omicron variant apparently is receding.
The country added 81,058 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,755,055, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
About 41,000 people to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL -- About 41,000 people will be invited to the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, the preparatory committee said Friday.
The inauguration ceremony will take place at a plaza in front of the National Assembly at 11 a.m. on May 10, said Kim Yeon-joo, a spokesperson for the preparation committee.
(2nd LD) S. Korea protests Japan's continued Dokdo claim in annual policy report
SEOUL/TOKYO -- The South Korean government lodged a strong protest with Japan Friday against Tokyo's repeated assertion that Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, belong to the country.
Seoul took issue with Tokyo's first annual report on foreign policy and activities under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
(LEAD) Yoon asks biz sector to make efforts to host World Expo 2030 in Busan
BUSAN/SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday asked South Korean business leaders to work together to ensure the country's port city of Busan can win the bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
Yoon made the call in a meeting with senior executives of major South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung, Hyundai and SK, at the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ma Dong-seok revives popular crime cop in "The Roundup"
SEOUL -- Star actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee in the United States, said Friday that his upcoming action comedy "The Roundup," a sequel to "The Outlaws" (2017), features a more attractive villain character and more exciting action set pieces than the first film.
Loosely based on a real-life gang turf war, "The Outlaws" starring Ma garnered a total of 6.8 million people to become the third most-watched R-rated movie in South Korea.
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media