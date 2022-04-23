Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:02 April 23, 2022

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rival parties agree on 'staged abolition of investigative powers' by prosecution (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rival parties agree on compromise deal on abolishing prosecution's investigative powers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Compromise deal calls for abolition of prosecution's direct investigations upon launch of serious crime probe body (Donga Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutors offer to resign en masse as rival parties agree on compromise deal (Segye Times)
-- Politicians, ranking public officials feared to escape prosecution probe (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutors resign en masse in protest over rival parties' agreement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spring has yet to come for patients of Hansen's disease on Sorok Island (Hankyoreh)
-- Rival parties agree on abolition of prosecution's investigative powers; top prosecutors resign en masse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won, KOSPI take dive over Powell's signaling of big step (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rival parties agree on abolition of prosecution's investigative powers (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!