Korean-language dailies

-- Rival parties agree on 'staged abolition of investigative powers' by prosecution (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rival parties agree on compromise deal on abolishing prosecution's investigative powers (Kookmin Daily)

-- Compromise deal calls for abolition of prosecution's direct investigations upon launch of serious crime probe body (Donga Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutors offer to resign en masse as rival parties agree on compromise deal (Segye Times)

-- Politicians, ranking public officials feared to escape prosecution probe (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutors resign en masse in protest over rival parties' agreement (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Spring has yet to come for patients of Hansen's disease on Sorok Island (Hankyoreh)

-- Rival parties agree on abolition of prosecution's investigative powers; top prosecutors resign en masse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won, KOSPI take dive over Powell's signaling of big step (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rival parties agree on abolition of prosecution's investigative powers (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)