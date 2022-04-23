Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

April 23, 2022

SEOUL, Apr. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/15 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 10

Busan 21/15 Cloudy 30

