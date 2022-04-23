Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 23, 2022
SEOUL, Apr. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 27/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/12 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/15 Sunny 10
Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/14 Sunny 10
Busan 21/15 Cloudy 30
(END)
