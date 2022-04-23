Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP nominates ex-presidential contender Hong as candidate for Daegu mayor

All News 11:09 April 23, 2022

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Saturday nominated Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, an ex-presidential contender, as its candidate for the mayoralty of the southern city of Daegu for the June 1 local elections.

Hong, who competed against now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in the PPP presidential primary last year, beat two rivals, including Yoo Yeong-ha backed by former President Park Geun-hye, in the Daegu primary, conducted Thursday and Friday, party officials said.

The party also nominated Kim Jin-tae, a former two-term lawmaker, as its candidate for the governorship of Gangwon Province and Huh Hyang-jin, an ex-chancellor of Jeju National University, as the candidate for the governorship of the namesake province, party officials said.

Rep. Hong Joon-pyo (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PPP #June local elections
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!