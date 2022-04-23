Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views

All News 13:28 April 23, 2022

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Fake Love" passed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

The video for the main track of its third full-length album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May 2018 reached the milestone at 3:44 a.m., Big Hit Music said.

It became the seven-member group's sixth music video to hit 1.1 billion views on the global video sharing site.

BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.

This image, provided by Big Hit Music on April 23, 2022, celebrates 1.1 billion YouTube views for the music video for BTS' "Fake Love." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


