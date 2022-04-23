BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
All News 13:28 April 23, 2022
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Fake Love" passed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
The video for the main track of its third full-length album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May 2018 reached the milestone at 3:44 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group's sixth music video to hit 1.1 billion views on the global video sharing site.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Minister nominee offers public apology over children's school admissions
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying report of deaths of volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
-
S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
-
(LEAD) Top prosecutors offer to resign en masse in protest over reform legislation