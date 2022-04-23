Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,127 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:44 April 23, 2022

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its service members to 125,306.

The new cases included 733 involving Army servicemen, 124 from the Air Force, 104 from the Navy and 97 from the Marine Corps, as well as 55 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, according to the ministry.

Currently, 7,910 military personnel are under treatment, it said.

This photo shows a training facility for reserve forces in the central city of Sejong on April 22, 2022. The Ministry of National Defense said regular training for reservists will resume June 2 after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

