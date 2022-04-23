Military reports 1,127 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:44 April 23, 2022
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its service members to 125,306.
The new cases included 733 involving Army servicemen, 124 from the Air Force, 104 from the Navy and 97 from the Marine Corps, as well as 55 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, according to the ministry.
Currently, 7,910 military personnel are under treatment, it said.
