Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 24, 2022

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/14 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/14 Sunny 10

Busan 22/15 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!