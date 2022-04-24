Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 24, 2022
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/14 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/13 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/15 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/12 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/14 Sunny 10
Busan 22/15 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Minister nominee offers public apology over children's school admissions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying report of deaths of volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100,000 for 3rd day amid ebbing omicron wave
-
S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
PPP nominates ex-presidential contender Hong as candidate for Daegu mayor