Yoon's delegation to leave for Japan for policy consultation
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was set to leave for Japan on Sunday for policy consultations on North Korea and other pending bilateral issues amid expectations they could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Japan is the second foreign country that Yoon has sent a delegation to after the United States.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's People Power Party, is expected to hold a series of meetings during the five-day trip with officials of Japan's foreign ministry and legislature, as well as those from business circles, media and academia.
In particular, the delegation is pushing for meetings with Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, according to Japanese media reports.
The team also includes Rep. Kim Seok-ki; Yun Duk-min, former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy; Park Cheol-hee, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Studies; former Ambassador to Singapore Lee Sang-deok; and former Ambassador to Cambodia Chang Ho-jin.
The delegation could discuss the possibility of Kishida attending Yoon's May 10 inauguration ceremony and ways to improve relations between the two countries frayed badly over issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, such as wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.
Yoon has stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Japan, as well as trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, saying his focus will be on building a "future-oriented" partnership with the neighboring country.
A day after his election last month, Yoon spoke by phone with Kishida and agreed to work together to promote "friendly cooperation" between their countries. Kishida was the second foreign leader that Yoon spoke to after U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The objective of the delegation is for consultations on North Korea policy and relations between Seoul and Tokyo," Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon's spokesperson, said while announcing the trip last week. "We expect the visit to lay the foundation for cooperation on North Korea and for the resolution of pending issues between the two countries."
jschang@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Minister nominee offers public apology over children's school admissions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying report of deaths of volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100,000 for 3rd day amid ebbing omicron wave
-
PPP nominates ex-presidential contender Hong as candidate for Daegu mayor