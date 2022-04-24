New infections below 100,000 for 4th day amid ebbing omicron wave
All News 09:42 April 24, 2022
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 100,000 for the fourth day in a row Sunday as the omicron wave is gradually slowing down.
The country added 64,725 new COVID-19 infections, including 36 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,895,194, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 22,133, up 109 from the previous day. The fatality rate was 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients came to 726, down from 738 a day earlier.
