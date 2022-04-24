Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New infections below 100,000 for 4th day amid ebbing omicron wave

All News 09:42 April 24, 2022

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 100,000 for the fourth day in a row Sunday as the omicron wave is gradually slowing down.

The country added 64,725 new COVID-19 infections, including 36 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,895,194, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 22,133, up 109 from the previous day. The fatality rate was 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients came to 726, down from 738 a day earlier.

This undated file photo provided by Soonchunhyang University Hospital shows its COVID-19 treatment clinic in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!