5 to 10 National Assembly seats to be at stake in June's local elections
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- At least five parliamentary seats will be up for grabs in June's local elections as incumbent lawmakers gave up their National Assembly membership to run for gubernatorial and mayoral seats.
Up to 10 National Assembly seats could be at stake, making the June 1 elections "mini-general elections," as more lawmakers have declared their bids for local seats and have been vying for nominations from their parties.
The five lawmakers who gave up their National Assembly seats are Kim Eun-hye, the Gyeonggi governor candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP); Hong Joon-pyo, the PPP's Daegu mayor candidate; Kim Tae-heum of the PPP's candidate for South Chungcheong Province governor; Park Wan-soo, the PPP's candidate for South Gyeongnam Province governor; and Lee Kwang-jae, the Gangwon Province governor of the ruling Democratic Party.
