S. Korean brokerages' overseas net jumps 62 pct in 2021
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerages posted a 62 percent on-year gain in their combined overseas net profit last year on increased stock trading amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial regulator said Sunday.
The country's 13 securities companies reported US$305.9 million in overall overseas net income in 2021, up from $188.5 million a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
Their overseas net income has continued to rise over the past three years as an increasing number of investors bet on stocks amid the prolonged pandemic. In 2019, the corresponding figure was $186.8 million, the statement said.
"Increased commissions in seven countries, including Hong Kong and Vietnam, pushed up the annual net profit, offsetting losses caused by higher costs in China and five other countries," it said.
In 2021, the 13 securities firms' overseas assets fell 48 percent to $25.86 billion from $49.68 billion the previous year. But their combined capital rose 13 percent to $7.46 billion from $6.59 billion during the same period.
The 13 firms are Mirae Asset Securities Co., Korea Investment & Securities Co., NH Investment & Securities Co., Shinhan Investment Corp., Samsung Securities Co., KB Securities Co., Leading Investment & Securities Co., DAOL Investment & Securities Co., Kiwoom Securities Co., Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Hana Financial Investment Co., Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. and SK Securities Co.
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's office calls for determining health minister nominee's eligibility after confirmation hearing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying report of deaths of volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) New infections below 100,000 for 4th day as omicron slows
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
-
(LEAD) Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated