White House NSC senior director in Seoul to discuss Yoon-Biden summit: sources
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior White House official is in Seoul as part of a U.S. advance team to prepare a summit between incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden next month, diplomatic sources said Sunday.
Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council, has been in Seoul since around Saturday for meetings with the transition team's key members in charge of foreign policy to discuss details for the proposed summit, according to an informed source.
Biden has widely been expected to visit South Korea before or after he travels to Japan to attend a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting around May 24, with May 20-22 considered the likely dates of his visit.
Details are still being set up, including the schedule and the summit venue, as Yoon will have relocated the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what is now the defense ministry compound.
The summit is set to become the earliest-ever South Korea-U.S. summit to take place following a South Korean president's inauguration. Yoon will take office May 10.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's office calls for determining health minister nominee's eligibility after confirmation hearing
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
(LEAD) Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated
-
(LEAD) New infections below 100,000 for 4th day as omicron slows
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
N. Korea vows to expand relations with Russia on eve of summit anniversary