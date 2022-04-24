Former DP chief assaulter found dead in apparent suicide in prison
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A Youtuber who was arrested for attacking former ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil with a hammer was found dead in an apparent suicide in a Seoul prison Sunday, according to correctional authorities.
The 70-year-old, only identified by his last name Pyo, was found dead at around 3 a.m. by a fellow inmate at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center, prison officials said. He was sent to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors are considering an autopsy to figure out the exact cause of death, as Pyo reportedly left behind a note, officials noted.
Pyo struck Song's head several times with a hammer while he was campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area on March 7, three days before the presidential election, causing him injuries requiring stitches.
The man was known to have opposed South Korea-U.S. military exercises on his Youtube channel and targeted Song after he said last year the joint drills should be conducted as planned.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's office calls for determining health minister nominee's eligibility after confirmation hearing
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
(LEAD) Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated
-
(LEAD) New infections below 100,000 for 4th day as omicron slows
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
N. Korea vows to expand relations with Russia on eve of summit anniversary