Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prices for cooking oil, eggs rise as fears of 'egg-flation' grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jun-seok to reconsider prosecution reform bill with PPP leaders, slams brakes on agreement (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon calls for revisions to agreement on prosecution reform bill (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jun-seok to reconsider prosecution reform bill with PPP leaders, slams brakes on agreement (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hasty compromise on prosecution reform bill causes major backlash in political circle (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jun-seok, Ahn Cheol-soo say people are 'outraged' over agreement on prosecution reform bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Compromise on prosecution reform bill unlikely to pass through National Assembly (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution taking hands off cases involving election law violations (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution reform to create voids in investigation into election law violations (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Indonesia bans palm oil exports as food inflation spikes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Leadership vacuum at Samsung causes concerns of Japan-like collapse in chip market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Indonesia's palm oil ban to affect prices of ramyeon, snacks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon's delegation in Tokyo seeks to revive strained relationship (Korea Herald)
-- Eating in cinemas, public transport allowed from today (Korea Times)
(END)
