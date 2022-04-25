Korean-language dailies

-- Prices for cooking oil, eggs rise as fears of 'egg-flation' grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jun-seok to reconsider prosecution reform bill with PPP leaders, slams brakes on agreement (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon calls for revisions to agreement on prosecution reform bill (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jun-seok to reconsider prosecution reform bill with PPP leaders, slams brakes on agreement (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hasty compromise on prosecution reform bill causes major backlash in political circle (Segye Times)

-- Lee Jun-seok, Ahn Cheol-soo say people are 'outraged' over agreement on prosecution reform bill (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Compromise on prosecution reform bill unlikely to pass through National Assembly (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution taking hands off cases involving election law violations (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution reform to create voids in investigation into election law violations (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Indonesia bans palm oil exports as food inflation spikes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Leadership vacuum at Samsung causes concerns of Japan-like collapse in chip market (Korea Economic Daily)

