N. Korea touts 'new heyday' in Russia ties on summit anniversary
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday touted its ties with Russia as entering a "new heyday," on the occasion of the third anniversary of a summit between their leaders.
In 2019, the North's leader Kim Jong-un held his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.
"The North Korea-Russia relationship that has continuously strengthened and developed is entering a new heyday today amid special interest from (our) comrade general secretary," read a commentary from the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, referring to Kim.
It added that the countries' support for one another on the international stage is getting stronger "more than ever," while they overcome all sorts of challenges abroad and at home.
"The strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries guarantees the peace and security in Northeast Asia and the world," it said.
The North has recently highlighted its ties with Russia amid growing tensions between Moscow and Washington in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
