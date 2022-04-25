Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/16 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/15 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 80

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 70

Jeju 25/15 Sunny 70

Daegu 30/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/16 Sunny 70

