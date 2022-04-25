Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

All News 09:17 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after their excavation from a battle site more than a decade ago, the defense ministry said Monday.

The ministry's excavation team found the remains of Pvt. Kim Hak-su in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, in 2008. They were identified thanks to a DNA sample that his great-grandson had registered with the government.

Born in Jincheon, 91 kilometers east of Seoul, in 1925, Kim served in the Army's 5th Infantry Division during the war. He died during a battle in June 1951, according to the military.

South Korea has identified the remains of 190 soldiers killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.

Shown in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense is late Pvt. Kim Hak-soo, who was killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

