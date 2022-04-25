KBO attendance spikes on 1st weekend with cheering allowed

The LG Twins and the Doosan Bears, co-tenants of Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, drew 17,799 fans on Saturday. The Bears were the home team, and this was their largest crowd of 2022 by more than 1,500. It was also the second-largest attendance in the KBO this season, trailing only the 21,005 fans who watched the SSG Landers against the Kia Tigers at the 23,000-seat Incheon SSG Landers Field.