Samsung Card Q1 net income up 16.2 pct to 160.8 bln won

All News 09:18 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 160.8 billion won (US$129.2 million), up 16.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 216.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 185.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to 930.8 billion won.
