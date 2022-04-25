Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q1 net profit up 75.7 pct to 163.1 bln won

All News 09:50 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 163.1 billion won (US$131.1 million), up 75.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 216 billion won, up 70.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 39.9 percent to 9.91 trillion won.
