POSCO Chemical Q1 net income down 9.5 pct to 36 bln won
All News 10:36 April 25, 2022
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36 billion won (US$28.9 million), down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 34.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 42.2 percent to 664.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival