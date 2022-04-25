Seoul shares down 1.58 pct late Monday morning
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.58 percent lower late Monday morning, as tech blue-chips and large-cap IT stocks extended their losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 42.79 points to 2,661.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
Internet portal giant Naver sank more than 3 percent, with another tech giant, Kakao, falling about 2 percent. LG Electronics dropped 2.8 percent and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 3.7 percent.
In contrast, food companies trended higher, buoyed by the rise in global grain prices. CJ Cheiljedang rose more than 2 percent and Orion was up 1.2 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,247.30 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m. down 8.2 won from Friday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
