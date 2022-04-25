(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor Q1 net rises 17 pct despite chip shortage

In the U.S., the world's most important automobile market, Hyundai plans to gradually launch three fully electric Genesis models -- the GV60 SUV, the G80 sedan and the GV70 SUV -- this year. It sells the G70, G80, G90 sedans and GV70 and GV80 SUV models under the independent Genesis brand.

Record-low inventory levels and planned global launches of vehicles built on Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) will help prop up the bottom line from the third quarter, analysts said.