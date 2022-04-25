Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 680 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:41 April 25, 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 680 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload among its service members to 126,889.

The new cases included 570 cases from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 66 from the Navy, 27 from the Marine Corps, 13 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and nine from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the ministry.

Currently, 7,298 military personnel are under treatment, it said.

Service members walk at Seoul Station in central Seoul, in this file photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!