S. Korea, U.S. working for 'successful' 1st summit between Yoon, Biden
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is working closely with a U.S. advance team to prepare for a successful first summit between President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, officials said Monday.
Yoon and Biden are expected to hold their first summit in Seoul around May 20-22 before the U.S. president travels to Japan to attend a Quad meeting. A U.S. advance team, including senior White House official Edgard Kagan, is currently in Seoul to coordinate the details.
"We are getting fully ready to successfully host the first South Korea-U.S. summit after the launch of the new administration, such as through close consultations with the U.S. advance team," a team of Yoon aides said in a statement on the result of their nine-day trip to Washington.
During the visit, the seven-member team, headed by Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin, held wide-ranging policy consultations with members of the U.S. government, Congress and think tanks.
"Through our U.S. visit, we were able to affirm our country's heightened status and capability, as well as the United States' changed expectations for our expanded regional and global role," the delegation said.
"The U.S. side assessed South Korea to be a true 'core ally,' and expressed high expectations for cooperation with the new government and our expanded role as a 'global leading nation,'" it added.
The delegation also said the two sides agreed on the need to upgrade their military and security alliance to a comprehensive strategic alliance covering economic security, technology and regional and global cooperation, with special focus on making economic security cooperation a key axis of the alliance.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival