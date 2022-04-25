96 research papers identified with ethically problematic co-authorships by professors' children
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The education ministry said Monday it has identified 96 university and college research papers with ethically problematic co-authorships by children of professors or children of their colleagues produced between 2007 and 2018.
The ministry said 69 professors and faculty members, and 82 minors, were credited as co-authors in 1,033 problematic papers and conference proceedings in a sweeping probe of a total of 1,033 published studies conducted since 2017.
In terms of schools, 22 were cases discovered from Seoul National University, followed by Yonsei University with 10 cases. Konkuk University and Jeonbuk National University both reported eight cases.
Of those, five student admissions were revoked following revelations that the studies were used to their advantage for entrances. Three professors faced heavy disciplinary actions.
Among the students with their admissions revoked was Cho Min, the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. Korea University announced this month that her acceptance at the prestigious school was nullified due to falsehoods in high school records.
