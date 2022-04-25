(LEAD) IBK Q1 net gains 11.4 pct on increased lending
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with more info; ADDS photo; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) said Monday its earnings increased more than 11 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier on the back of lending growth.
Consolidated net profit stood at 659.7 won (US$527 million) in the January-March period, up 11.4 percent from a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income expanded 9 percent on-year to 850.6 billion won, with revenue climbing 5.2 percent to 6.03 trillion won.
IBK's first-quarter earnings met market expectations. The median estimate of net profit stood at 654.2 billion won for the last quarter, according to a survey of analysts by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The bank said its first-quarter bottom line improved as it extended more loans to help small and medium enterprises and pandemic-hit merchants overcome the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The lender's outstanding loans to smaller firms reached 209.3 trillion won as of end-March, up 2.6 percent from three month earlier.
IBK's ratio of non-performing loans amounted to 0.81 percent at the end of March, down 0.24 percentage points from a year earlier.
The bank also said the combined net profit of its subsidiaries came to 90.2 billion won in the first quarter, up 0.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
On Monday, IBK shares ended 0.43 percent lower at 11,550 won, compared with the broader KOSPI's 1.76 percent loss.
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival