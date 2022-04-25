KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 29,950 DN 1,350
Boryung 12,950 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,000 UP 5,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,755 DN 155
Shinsegae 241,000 DN 15,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,400 DN 2,150
BukwangPharm 11,400 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,200 DN 5,900
Daewoong 28,550 DN 1,350
LG Corp. 72,800 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,300 UP 40
TaekwangInd 1,001,000 DN 9,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,600 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 42,050 DN 100
HITEJINRO 35,950 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 210,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,300 DN 600
Kogas 39,800 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 DN 50
KIA CORP. 79,600 DN 200
SK hynix 108,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 683,000 DN 24,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,550 DN 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,450 DN 450
DB HiTek 69,200 DN 2,200
CJ 86,500 DN 1,900
DongkukStlMill 18,750 DN 1,200
TaihanElecWire 1,790 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 33,700 UP 150
Hanwha 29,850 DN 600
Yuhan 58,800 DN 800
SLCORP 25,100 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 89,500 DN 6,000
DL 58,800 DN 1,400
NEXENTIRE 6,720 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 DN 600
KCC 344,000 UP 4,000
SKBP 86,700 DN 100
(MORE)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival