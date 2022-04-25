AmoreG 45,950 DN 950

HyundaiMtr 182,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 316,000 UP 1,500

SGBC 76,400 DN 5,800

Hyosung 85,000 DN 900

LOTTE 33,300 DN 700

GCH Corp 21,550 DN 450

LotteChilsung 187,000 DN 7,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,210 0

POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 9,500

DB INSURANCE 69,800 DN 100

Daesang 25,550 DN 500

SKNetworks 4,850 DN 35

ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 150

SamsungElec 66,300 DN 700

NHIS 10,500 DN 400

DongwonInd 255,000 UP 6,500

SK Discovery 41,500 UP 200

LS 57,500 DN 1,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES139500 DN500

GC Corp 181,000 DN 3,000

GS E&C 40,400 DN 950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 578,000 DN 18,000

KPIC 153,500 DN 5,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,100 DN 140

SKC 149,000 DN 3,500

GS Retail 28,300 DN 600

Ottogi 474,500 UP 7,500

MERITZ SECU 6,510 DN 110

LX INT 38,300 UP 400

SKBS 136,000 UP 8,500

KorZinc 621,000 0

SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 47,600 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 85,000 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 52,000 DN 500

S-Oil 104,000 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 372,500 DN 17,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 3,500

HMM 26,750 DN 650

(MORE)