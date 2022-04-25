KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 45,950 DN 950
HyundaiMtr 182,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 316,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 76,400 DN 5,800
Hyosung 85,000 DN 900
LOTTE 33,300 DN 700
GCH Corp 21,550 DN 450
LotteChilsung 187,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,210 0
POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 9,500
DB INSURANCE 69,800 DN 100
Daesang 25,550 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,850 DN 35
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 150
SamsungElec 66,300 DN 700
NHIS 10,500 DN 400
DongwonInd 255,000 UP 6,500
SK Discovery 41,500 UP 200
LS 57,500 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES139500 DN500
GC Corp 181,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 40,400 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 578,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 153,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,100 DN 140
SKC 149,000 DN 3,500
GS Retail 28,300 DN 600
Ottogi 474,500 UP 7,500
MERITZ SECU 6,510 DN 110
LX INT 38,300 UP 400
SKBS 136,000 UP 8,500
KorZinc 621,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 47,600 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 85,000 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 52,000 DN 500
S-Oil 104,000 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 372,500 DN 17,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 3,500
HMM 26,750 DN 650
(MORE)
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival