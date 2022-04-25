Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 25, 2022

AmoreG 45,950 DN 950
HyundaiMtr 182,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 316,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 76,400 DN 5,800
Hyosung 85,000 DN 900
LOTTE 33,300 DN 700
GCH Corp 21,550 DN 450
LotteChilsung 187,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,210 0
POSCO Holdings 286,000 DN 9,500
DB INSURANCE 69,800 DN 100
Daesang 25,550 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,850 DN 35
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 150
SamsungElec 66,300 DN 700
NHIS 10,500 DN 400
DongwonInd 255,000 UP 6,500
SK Discovery 41,500 UP 200
LS 57,500 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES139500 DN500
GC Corp 181,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 40,400 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 578,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 153,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,100 DN 140
SKC 149,000 DN 3,500
GS Retail 28,300 DN 600
Ottogi 474,500 UP 7,500
MERITZ SECU 6,510 DN 110
LX INT 38,300 UP 400
SKBS 136,000 UP 8,500
KorZinc 621,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 47,600 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 85,000 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 52,000 DN 500
S-Oil 104,000 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 372,500 DN 17,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 3,500
HMM 26,750 DN 650
(MORE)

