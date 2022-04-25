KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 DN 4,800
HtlShilla 80,100 DN 2,200
Hanmi Science 48,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 163,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 78,600 DN 2,100
KSOE 95,000 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,900 DN 1,400
MS IND 21,600 DN 850
OCI 100,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,700 DN 700
S-1 67,500 DN 1,000
ZINUS 63,800 DN 2,300
Hanchem 231,000 DN 4,500
DWS 58,200 DN 1,900
KEPCO 21,200 DN 250
SamsungSecu 39,350 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 23,950 UP 300
SKTelecom 59,600 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 49,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 35,500 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 DN 5,000
Mobis 203,500 DN 9,500
Handsome 35,700 DN 1,450
ShinpoongPharm 30,700 DN 1,300
Asiana Airlines 20,400 DN 500
COWAY 69,200 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,100 DN 4,700
IBK 11,550 DN 50
DONGSUH 27,450 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 DN 1,300
SamsungEng 23,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,440 DN 210
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,050 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,120 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 25,000 DN 400
KT 35,700 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,400 DN 250
