KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 25, 2022

SK 259,000 DN 6,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31000 DN1800
LOTTE TOUR 16,450 DN 550
LG Uplus 14,600 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 119,000 DN 4,000
Celltrion 155,500 DN 3,500
TKG Huchems 22,750 DN 100
KT&G 82,400 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 20,400 DN 750
Doosanfc 35,300 DN 1,200
LG Display 18,100 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 26,400 DN 400
NAVER 288,500 DN 11,500
Kakao 89,700 DN 2,300
NCsoft 412,500 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 95,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 600
DSME 25,900 DN 250
HDSINFRA 6,270 DN 180
DWEC 6,300 DN 260
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,600 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 418,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 37,150 DN 650
LGH&H 883,000 DN 47,000
LGCHEM 486,000 0
KEPCO E&C 71,700 DN 3,500
GS 43,850 DN 250
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 77,400 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 33,250 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,450 DN 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 3,075 DN 30
KIH 72,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 2,600
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 DN 10,000
FOOSUNG 19,000 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,500 DN 3,000
SK Innovation 212,500 DN 5,500
(MORE)

