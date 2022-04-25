KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 259,000 DN 6,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31000 DN1800
LOTTE TOUR 16,450 DN 550
LG Uplus 14,600 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 119,000 DN 4,000
Celltrion 155,500 DN 3,500
TKG Huchems 22,750 DN 100
KT&G 82,400 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 20,400 DN 750
Doosanfc 35,300 DN 1,200
LG Display 18,100 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 26,400 DN 400
NAVER 288,500 DN 11,500
Kakao 89,700 DN 2,300
NCsoft 412,500 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 95,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 600
DSME 25,900 DN 250
HDSINFRA 6,270 DN 180
DWEC 6,300 DN 260
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,600 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 418,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 37,150 DN 650
LGH&H 883,000 DN 47,000
LGCHEM 486,000 0
KEPCO E&C 71,700 DN 3,500
GS 43,850 DN 250
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 77,400 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 33,250 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,450 DN 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 3,075 DN 30
KIH 72,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 2,600
AMOREPACIFIC 158,500 DN 10,000
FOOSUNG 19,000 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,500 DN 3,000
SK Innovation 212,500 DN 5,500
(MORE)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival