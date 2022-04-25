KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 DN 1,900
Youngone Corp 46,500 DN 3,350
CSWIND 61,900 DN 900
GKL 15,200 DN 100
KOLON IND 60,800 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 303,500 DN 1,500
Hansae 24,650 DN 1,650
POONGSAN 32,800 DN 650
Meritz Financial 37,300 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 8,000 DN 40
emart 132,500 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 DN 1,850
PIAM 48,050 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 54,900 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,450 DN 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,450 DN 450
Netmarble 96,200 DN 3,700
KRAFTON 242,500 DN 7,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 49,900 DN 800
COSMAX 82,300 DN 2,000
ORION 93,500 DN 600
MANDO 53,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 DN 150
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 125,000 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 18,600 DN 400
HDC-OP 15,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 414,500 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 489,500 DN 12,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,800 DN 400
KakaoBank 42,450 DN 1,150
LG Energy Solution 433,000 DN 3,500
DL E&C 59,200 DN 1,700
kakaopay 113,000 DN 5,000
HYBE 250,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 126,500 DN 1,000
SKSQUARE 54,500 DN 900
(END)
