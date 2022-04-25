Kia Q1 net falls 0.2 pct to 1.03 tln won
All News 16:05 April 25, 2022
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.03 trillion won (US$826.1 million), down 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.6 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.07 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.7 percent to 18.35 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.13 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival