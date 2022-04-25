S. Korea honors 15 officers for last year's mission to rescue Afghan coworkers
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday conferred state decorations and citations on 15 military officers for their participation in last year's humanitarian mission to rescue nearly 400 Afghan coworkers and family members.
Defense Minister Suh Wook presented the awards to them and praised their successful completion of "Operation Miracle" under which they brought to Korea the Afghans that had faced Taliban threats for having supported foreign operations.
The awardees included Air Force Maj. Yang Jin-woo, the pilot of a C-130J transport plane mobilized for the mission, and Army Col. Chang Se-geun who led the on-the-ground operation. Yang received an order of national security merit while Chang got a national security medal.
During the awarding ceremony, the minister said that the rescue operation highlighted the importance of "strong power" needed to protect the nation and its citizens.
"The duty of the military is to do its utmost by establishing strong security and a robust defense posture so as to ensure citizens can rest assured and lead their day-to-day lives in peace," he was quoted as saying.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
N. Korea likely to hold military parade at midnight, showcase latest ICBM: sources
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
Girl group aespa performs at Coachella music festival