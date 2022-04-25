S. Korean Bond Yields on April 25, 2022
All News 16:48 April 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.972 1.998 -2.6
2-year TB 2.674 2.763 -8.9
3-year TB 2.857 2.971 -11.4
10-year TB 3.188 3.314 -12.6
2-year MSB 2.643 2.749 -10.6
3-year CB (AA-) 3.602 3.688 -8.6
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
