DP nominates former finance minister as candidate for Gyeonggi governor
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday nominated former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon as its candidate for the governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June 1 local elections.
He will compete with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s Kim Eun-hye, who served as spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
Kim Dong-yeon beat three rivals by winning 50.67 percent of the vote in the party's primary to pick its candidate for the nation's most populous province, which surrounds Seoul.
Kim formerly headed the minor New Wave Party and ran in the March presidential election. He withdrew from the race to support the DP's Lee Jae-myung. Kim's party merged with the DP in mid-April.
The party also nominated South Chungcheong Province Gov. Yang Seung-jo and Daejeon Mayor Heo Tae-Jeong for their reelection bids.
(END)
