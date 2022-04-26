2 Europeans indicted for teaching N. Koreans how to evade U.S. sanctions with cryptocurrency

"As alleged, Alejandro Cao de Benos (of Spain) and Christopher Emms (of Britain) conspired with Virgil Griffith, a cryptocurrency expert convicted of conspiring to violate economic sanctions imposed on North Korea, to teach and advise members of the North Korean government on cutting-edge cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, all for the purpose of evading U.S. sanctions meant to stop North Korea's hostile nuclear ambitions," Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was quoted as saying.