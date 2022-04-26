Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Main opposition overrules bipartisan compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Protracted COVID-19 pandemic causes depression, insomnia (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling, opposition parties clash again over prosecution reform bill (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon voices concerns, Moon voices support over compromised bill on prosecution reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition PPP calls for renegotiation; ruling DP vetoes (Segye Times)
-- DP vows to unilaterally pass prosecution reform bill by April 28 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon OKs DP's push to pass prosecution reform bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP breaks compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation (Hankyoreh)
-- Compromise deal broken (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Beijing blockade causes depreciation of Korean won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean stocks tumble, won dips due to fears over U.S. monetary tightening (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Airlines resume international routes, add flights (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tension rises over bipartisan compromise on prosecution bill (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's delegation, Japanese FM agree on need to mend ties (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
2nd-generation KBO star breaks father's record, closes in on more milestones
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave