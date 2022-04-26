(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 26)
Suspicions on party leader
PPP ethics panel to start disciplinary procedures for Lee over sex scandal
The Central Ethics Committee of the People Power Party on Thursday decided to begin disciplinary procedures for its leader, Lee Jun-seok, in connection with allegations that he had received sex services as a bribe.
Lee is the first party leader in the history of the country's main conservative party to be referred to the ethics committee for review while in office.
All of its nine members decided unanimously to start the procedures. However, it did not say when the procedures will begin.
The committee can recommend one of four levels of disciplinary action -- expulsion from the party, recommendation of defection from the party, suspension of the rights granted to a party member and a warning.
Lee faces two allegations. One is that he received sex services as a bribe and the other is that he abetted destruction of evidence.
The latter is what the committee will focus on because the seven-year statute of limitations for the alleged bribery has run out.
Hoverlab, a right-wing YouTube channel dealing with current news, in December last year alleged that Lee received hospitable treatment, including sex services on two occasions in 2013, in Daejeon, from Kim Sung-jin, chief executive of i-KAIST, who is currently serving time for fraud.
The channel cited what it claims evidence records by the prosecution that was investigating the i-KAIST CEO on fraud charges.
In December last year, the ethics committee had a meeting in connection with the alleged bribes for Lee, but decided not to take disciplinary procedures. At that time, the party was concentrating on the presidential campaigns.
About four months have since passed. The presidential election is over. In the meantime, the channel has presented additional evidence.
It revealed voice recordings by an informant, surnamed Jang, who claims he took Lee to the place where the sex services in question were provided after drinking at a bar.
In one of the recordings made by Jang, Kim Chul-keun, an aide to Lee, contacted him. Hoverlab disclosed a copy of a "certificate of promise" allegedly handwritten by Kim Chul-keun, promising Jang an investment of about 700 million won ($560,000) apparently as hush money.
Lee refuted the revelations, arguing that they are false claims. As for the allegation that he abetted his aide into attempting to destroy evidence, he argued that his aide "tried to receive a document that confirms truth."
Lee said that he had not been investigated by the prosecution nor had he received a call from the prosecution in connection with the allegations. However, he has sidestepped questions on whether he did go to the bar and if he had received sex services.
The channel filed a petition to the ethics committee of the People Power Party. Several civic groups also filed complaints to the prosecution and police have begun investigations. The office of the party leader said it will sue the channel for slander.
It is hard to predict now how this controversy will end, but if suspicions are found true, it will be difficult for Lee to evade legal and political responsibility.
It seems obvious that Lee has already suffered a political blow from the suspicions regardless of the outcomes of the disciplinary procedures.
Sexual misconduct, acceptance of a bribe and abetting destruction of evidence are issues that can spark public rage in a flash. The fact that he is embroiled in suspicions over such issues can undermine his leadership.
Whether the committee will take disciplinary action or when deliberations will start hangs in the air. But in a sense, the committee's decision is proof that the party is healthy. The truth must be revealed.
If the suspicions are groundless, Lee must clear himself of them on this occasion. If he fails, he will face a hard political life.
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
2nd-generation KBO star breaks father's record, closes in on more milestones
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave