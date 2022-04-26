(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 26)
Out of touch with reality
Exchange of letters ignores North's provocations
President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters last week just before Moon's five-year term ends on May 9. The exchange is meaningful at large as it came amid stalled inter-Korean relations since the summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in failure in Hanoi in February 2019. In the letter, Moon emphasized the need for both Koreas to break the deadlock through dialogue rather than confrontation, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In his reply letter, Kim said he highly appreciated Moon's efforts toward the "great cause of the nation," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. The exchange was an expression of "deep trust" between the two leaders, it added. "The top leaders mutually extended warm greetings to the compatriots in the North and the South," KCNA said.
It is good to see the two leaders exchange such letters especially amid growing security concerns during a power transition in the South. Yet, it is regrettable that Moon is full of self-praise for what he has done, without mentioning the growing tension on the peninsula, prompted by the North's 13 missile tests since the beginning of the year. On March 24, the North scrapped its self-imposed moratorium by test-firing what it claimed was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Just three days before Moon sent the letter Wednesday, the North also fired short-range missiles, alleging it would greatly enhance the capabilities of its tactical nuclear weapons. As South Korea is included in the potential target of the North's tactical nuclear warheads, the test has further intensified security concerns here. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister, threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons against a possible pre-emptive attack from the South.
Kim also did not refer to the North's military provocations. The KCNA said the leaders shared the same view that inter-Korean relations would improve and develop as desired and anticipated by the nation if the North and the South make relentless efforts with hope. Moon said the next government of Yoon Suk-yeol is responsible for progress in inter-Korean relations, calling on Kim to double down on promoting cooperation between the two Koreas and peace on the peninsula.
As Kim noted in the letter, he should put what he called for into action if he wants to improve relations between the North and the South. He should stop making any attempt that may raise tensions as it has previously done during times of power transition in the South. The first step will be for Pyongyang to return to dialogue soon. Kim said he would continue to "respect President Moon" even after his retirement. If he wants to prove this to be true, Kim should resume talks with the United States without further delay.
(END)
