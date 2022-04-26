Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Rain 0

Incheon 23/16 Rain 0

Suwon 26/15 Rain 0

Cheongju 26/17 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/16 Rain 20

Chuncheon 29/15 Rain 0

Gangneung 26/16 Rain 0

Jeonju 21/15 Rain 20

Gwangju 20/17 Rain 60

Jeju 22/20 Rain 60

Daegu 23/17 Rain 60

Busan 20/18 Rain 60

