Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 26, 2022
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Rain 0
Incheon 23/16 Rain 0
Suwon 26/15 Rain 0
Cheongju 26/17 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/16 Rain 20
Chuncheon 29/15 Rain 0
Gangneung 26/16 Rain 0
Jeonju 21/15 Rain 20
Gwangju 20/17 Rain 60
Jeju 22/20 Rain 60
Daegu 23/17 Rain 60
Busan 20/18 Rain 60
(END)
