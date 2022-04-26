Cabinet approves remainder of initial funds for presidential office relocation
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the remaining 13.6 billion won (US$10.9 million) in reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.
The spending was approved about three weeks after the first 36 billion won was approved following the orders of outgoing President Moon Jae-in, who endorsed the plan after initially opposing it over concerns a hurried relocation could leave a "security vacuum."
The new presidential office will be set up inside what is now the defense ministry building in line with Yoon's campaign promise to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae to help him connect better with the people.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
KSOE successfully tests autonomous passenger ship in cyberspace
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
70 pct of women in their 20s-30s think Korea is not equal for females
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source