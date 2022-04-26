Monsta X to drop 11th EP 'Shape of Love'
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Monsta X will release its 11th EP, "Shape of Love," on Tuesday afternoon, the group's agency said.
The EP marks the group's first release in about five months since "No Limit," an EP released in November.
"Shape of Love" was originally set to be out on April 11. The plan, however, was delayed for about half a month as all five active members tested positive for COVID-19.
The new EP features six songs: "Love," "Burning Up," "Breathe," "Wildfire," "I Love You" and "And."
The main track, "Love," produced by member Jooheon, is about a man who wants to give his love interest everything, unable to hide his feelings like a child, according to the agency, Starship Entertainment.
The band will hold a showcase in Seoul for its fans at 8 p.m. to promote the new release. The showcase will also be livestreamed on the K-pop fan community platform Universe.
The six-piece group made its debut in 2015 and is known for songs like "Shoot Out," "Alligator" and "Follow." Its leader Shownu is currently serving his mandatory military service.
