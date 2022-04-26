Seoul shares up late Tues. morning
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.55 percent higher late Tuesday morning, buoyed by bio and auto-related companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.53 points to trade at 2,671.66 as of 11:20 a.m.
Biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion surged more than 7 percent, along with Samsung Biologics and SK Bioscience that each climbed about 2 percent, following Monday's announcement by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team that the incoming government will bolster support for bio and health sectors.
Top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia extended gains, rising about 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
In contrast, battery maker LG Energy Solution fell nearly 2 percent, with its parent firm LG Chem losing about 1 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,249.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Monday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
KSOE successfully tests autonomous passenger ship in cyberspace
-
(News Focus) Macro conditions dim prospects for Samsung shares in near future
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike