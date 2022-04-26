Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to ramp up policy support for electric, hydrogen cars

All News 12:00 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to invest 397.5 billion won (US$318 million) in building charging stations for electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles this year in an effort to foster the next-generation car industry, a senior government official said Tuesday.

The government also plans to focus on building the infrastructure and developing technology for self-driving vehicles this year, according to First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon.

"The government will continue to craft policy support for the next-generation car sector in a bid to help sharpen the industry's competitive edge and take the lead in the global market," Lee said during his visit to a research center of leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co. in Hwaseong, south of Seoul.

The country designated the non-memory chip, bio-health and next-generation vehicle sectors as key three industries that it aims to nurture for job creation and innovation-driven growth.

The government earlier said it plans to provide more support for zero-emission cars in an effort to help the country better achieve its greenhouse gas emission goals.

South Korea aims to raise the total number of eco-friendly vehicles to 4.5 million units by 2030, including 3.62 million EVs.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#next-generation cars
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!